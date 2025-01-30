What are the risks of violence in the eastern DRC spreading regionally?

M23 rebels have taken control of Goma, capital of North Kivu province in eastern DRC.

Since re-emerging just more than three years ago, Rwanda-backed rebels have advanced steadily through the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, seizing towns and villages, and forcing people from their homes.

M23 is just one of hundreds of rebel groups in the country and has been fighting the army for years.

But the latest escalation could mark a major shift, with serious implications for regional stability.

So, does diplomacy stand a chance to defuse the escalating tensions?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Vava Tampa – Founder and chief campaigner of Save the Congo, a grassroots campaign group

Richard Moncrieff – Project director for the Great Lakes region at the International Crisis Group

Kambale Musavuli – Spokesperson for the advocacy organisation, Friends of the Congo