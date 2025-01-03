What are the chances of another Iran nuclear deal?

Iran and European powers to meet days before Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Talks between European powers and Iran on its nuclear programme are expected to take place before United States President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House later in January.

Where do things stand and what does each side want?

Presenter:

Imran Khan

Guests:

Hassan Ahmadian – Professor, University of Tehran

Ellie Geranmayeh – Deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at the European Council on Foreign Relations

Trita Parsi – Executive vice president at the Quincy Institute in Washington, DC