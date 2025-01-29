How will US tech firms react to DeepSeek?

Chinese artificial intelligence startup says it can match Google and ChatGPT at a fraction of the cost.

Investors have poured billions of dollars into the research and development of artificial intelligence (AI) over the past year, hoping to capitalise on this rapidly advancing technology.

Generative AI could automate countless tasks and change how many sectors do business.

The US has largely led this revolution – but now a Chinese rival has emerged.

DeepSeek’s models are faster, smaller and a lot cheaper.

Will investors still be willing to put up billions if a more cost-effective alternative exists?

And who is in the best position to benefit from AI’s vast potential?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

R “Ray” Wang – CEO and principal analyst of Constellation Research

Toby Walsh – Professor of AI at the University of New South Wales

Brian Wong – Fellow at the Centre on Contemporary China and the World