What might be the fallout of forcing Palestinians from their land?

US President Donald Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians is rejected by Jordan and Egypt.

Palestinians in Gaza are returning to their homes as a fragile ceasefire continues to hold.

But US President Donald Trump has proposed they should be resettled to other countries.

It’s a move opposed by the Palestinians and by Arab states across the region.

How likely is it that Trump’s idea could become a reality?

And what does it mean for Palestinians and their struggle for sovereignty?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Michael Lynk – Human rights lawyer

Hussein Haridy – Former Egyptian assistant foreign minister and diplomat

Omar Rahman – Fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs