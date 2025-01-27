Is the deportation dispute between Colombia and the US really over?

Furious row defused after US President Donald Trump’s threat of sanctions over migration.

An explosive diplomatic dispute had broken out between the United States and Colombia over the deportation of unauthorised immigrants on military planes.

It has been quickly defused for now, but threats of further action are being made.

What does this signal about the new Donald Trump presidency?

Presenter:

Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Niall Stanage – political analyst and White House columnist for The Hill newspaper in Washington, DC

Sergio Guzman – director of Colombia Risk Analysis, a political consultancy in Bogota

Rachel Schmidtke – senior advocate for Latin America at Refugees International in the US