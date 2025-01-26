What can keep the Gaza ceasefire deal on track?

Israeli army blocks northern Gaza crossing points after prisoner-captive exchanges.

Rare scenes of joy among Palestinians and Israelis after 15 months of genocide in Gaza.

Prisoners are exchanged for captives – but Israeli soldiers stop Palestinians from returning to northern Gaza.

What lies ahead?

Presenter:

Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Diana Buttu – Palestinian lawyer

Ori Goldberg – Israeli political commentator

Tahani Mustafa – senior analyst on Palestine at the International Crisis Group