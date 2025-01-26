What can keep the Gaza ceasefire deal on track?
Israeli army blocks northern Gaza crossing points after prisoner-captive exchanges.
Rare scenes of joy among Palestinians and Israelis after 15 months of genocide in Gaza.
Prisoners are exchanged for captives – but Israeli soldiers stop Palestinians from returning to northern Gaza.
What lies ahead?
Presenter:
Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Diana Buttu – Palestinian lawyer
Ori Goldberg – Israeli political commentator
Tahani Mustafa – senior analyst on Palestine at the International Crisis Group
Published On 26 Jan 2025