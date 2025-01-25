Video Duration 28 minutes 00 seconds 28:00
Could the war between Russia and Ukraine end soon?

US President Donald Trump ramps up diplomatic pressure to end the war.

Russia and Ukraine are still attacking each other’s territory – with no sign of a letup on the battlefield.

But the return of Donald Trump as US president is creating new pressure on both sides to end the war.

Is that likely?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:
Leonid Ragozin – Independent journalist

Michael Bociurkiw – Senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center

Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent for Europe at The New York Times

Published On 25 Jan 2025