How is education in Gaza defying Israel’s war?

Teachers in tents keep the flame of learning burning brightly.

Almost all of Gaza’s schools have been damaged or destroyed – with thousands of students and teachers among the victims of Israel’s war.

Yet Palestinians have battled to ensure their children still get a chance to learn.

How are they doing this?

Presenter: Hani Mahmoud

Guests:

Farida al-Ghoul – Maths and English teacher, writer, and founder of the Educational Tents initiative in Gaza

Ihab Sulaiman – Educational consultant and English-language lecturer and translator at the Islamic University of Gaza

Libre Sankara – Volunteer aid worker from Puerto Rico who came to Gaza during the war with the Canadian medical organisation Glia