How is education in Gaza defying Israel’s war?
Teachers in tents keep the flame of learning burning brightly.
Almost all of Gaza’s schools have been damaged or destroyed – with thousands of students and teachers among the victims of Israel’s war.
Yet Palestinians have battled to ensure their children still get a chance to learn.
How are they doing this?
Presenter: Hani Mahmoud
Guests:
Farida al-Ghoul – Maths and English teacher, writer, and founder of the Educational Tents initiative in Gaza
Ihab Sulaiman – Educational consultant and English-language lecturer and translator at the Islamic University of Gaza
Libre Sankara – Volunteer aid worker from Puerto Rico who came to Gaza during the war with the Canadian medical organisation Glia
Published On 24 Jan 2025