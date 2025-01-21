How is the world viewing Donald Trump’s inaugural address?

The US president laid out a populist agenda in speech to the nation.

Donald Trump’s 30-minute inauguration address was a mix of sweeping indictment of the policies of the last four years and grand promises to fix the United States’s problems.

The US president promised to send troops to the border with Mexico, boost domestic oil production and impose tariffs on imports.

Trump also signed more than 200 executive orders actioning some of his announcements.

So what do his words and actions mean for other nations?

Do they have substance and will they make a difference to the US and the rest of the world?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Nadia Brown – Professor of government, Georgetown University

James Moran – Economist

Rina Shah – Political strategist