What can the world expect from Trump 2.0?
Donald Trump begins his second term as the US president.
Donald Trump’s threats and assertions in the weeks before his second term in office as United States president have caused concern globally.
Trump has promised to crack down on immigration, unleash tariffs on allies and even take control of the Panama Canal and Greenland.
So, what can the international community expect from the second Trump presidency in the next four years?
And will he further erode Washington’s fading reputation as an upholder of democracy and a rights-based world order?
Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam
Guests:
Scott Lucas – Professor of US and international politics, University College Dublin
Einar Tangen – Senior fellow at the Taihe Institute, an independent Chinese think tank
Natasha Lindstaedt – Professor of government, University of Essex