Video Duration 27 minutes 10 seconds
Are Ukraine war sanctions hurting the EU more than Russia?
Kyiv shuts pipelines, but EU imports of Russian liquefied gas by ship hit a record high.
Ukraine has shut off Russian gas flows to Europe through its territory after a prewar deal expired.
Yet Russian gas supplies to the European Union by ship are at record levels.
Are Western fuel sanctions imposed over the Ukraine war hurting Europe more than Russia?
Presenter:
Imran Khan
Guests:
Ben Aris – Founder and editor-in-chief at Business News Europe in Berlin
Natasha Fielding – Editor at Argus Media in London
Alex Titov – Lecturer at Queen’s University Belfast
Published On 2 Jan 2025