What does the resilience of Gaza’s people tell the world?

Ceasefire comes after 15 months of Israel’s devastating war on the Palestinian territory.

A sense of hope is arriving in Gaza with Sunday’s ceasefire, coming after nearly 47,000 people were killed by Israeli attacks and Western weapons.

Palestinians are now trying to rebuild their lives and homes, many of them destroyed by the bombing.

How has the spirit of Gaza’s people remained unbroken?

Presenter:

Hani Mahmoud

Guests:

Read Nejm – International relations and political science academic from Gaza

Antoine Renard – Gaza director, World Food Programme

Samir Zaqout – Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, based in Gaza