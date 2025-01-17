What’s needed on the ground to implement the Gaza ceasefire deal?

Palestinians in Gaza desperately need aid as 15 months of war has caused a humanitarian crisis.

Israel’s government is expected to vote in favour of a ceasefire deal with Hamas to halt the 15-month war in Gaza.

What are the challenges with implementing the agreement? And what’s needed from each side?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Andreas Krieg – Associate professor at the School of Security Studies at King’s College London

Yossi Beilin – Former Israeli cabinet minister

Tamer Qarmout – Associate professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies