Can the ceasefire agreement lead to lasting peace in Gaza?

Deal between Israel and Hamas seeks to end 15 months of war.

Israeli attacks have killed dozens of Palestinians in Gaza after mediators announced that a ceasefire agreement was reached to end 15 months of war.

The ceasefire is expected to come into effect on Sunday, a day before US President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

So what’s the deal, why now – and what could undo it?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Beverley Milton-Edwards – Non-resident senior fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs

Mairav Zonszein – Senior Israel analyst at the International Crisis Group

Diana Buttu – Former legal adviser to the Palestine Liberation Organization