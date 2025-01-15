Can Russia and Iran challenge the Western-led global order?

Iran and Russia to sign a 20-year strategic partnership agreement.

Relations between Russia and Iran have strengthened since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Tehran has supplied the Russian military with drones and short-range missiles.

Now, the two countries are cementing their alliance with a 20-year strategic partnership agreement.

The wide-ranging arrangement is expected to enhance cooperation in defence, trade and technology.

So, what’s bringing the two countries closer? And how will it affect the global order?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Hassan Ahmadian – Professor at the University of Tehran

Vyacheslav Matuzov -Former Russian diplomat

Marina Miron – Defence studies post-doctoral researcher, King’s College London