Can Russia and Iran challenge the Western-led global order?
Iran and Russia to sign a 20-year strategic partnership agreement.
Relations between Russia and Iran have strengthened since the start of the war in Ukraine.
Tehran has supplied the Russian military with drones and short-range missiles.
Now, the two countries are cementing their alliance with a 20-year strategic partnership agreement.
The wide-ranging arrangement is expected to enhance cooperation in defence, trade and technology.
So, what’s bringing the two countries closer? And how will it affect the global order?
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
Hassan Ahmadian – Professor at the University of Tehran
Vyacheslav Matuzov -Former Russian diplomat
Marina Miron – Defence studies post-doctoral researcher, King’s College London
Published On 15 Jan 2025