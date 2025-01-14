Is a Gaza ceasefire deal possible this time?

Hopes are running high that a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza might finally be reached.

Negotiators in Doha, Qatar appear to be on the brink of breaking a deadlock in ceasefire talks to end 15 months of Israel’s war on Gaza.

In his final foreign policy speech, the outgoing US President Joe Biden hinted that a deal was imminent.

Israeli media have leaked details of the proposed deal.

It’s what Biden has previously called a “roadmap to an enduring ceasefire” in three phases.

So, is the growing sense of optimism warranted this time?

And just how much of an outsized role is US President-elect Donald Trump having on these talks before his inauguration next week?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

HA Hellyer – Specialist on global security and Middle East politics at the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies

Alon Pinkas – A former Israeli diplomat who also served as an adviser to former President Shimon Peres

Akbar Shahid Ahmed – Senior diplomatic correspondent at Huffpost. He’s currently writing a book on the Biden administration and Gaza.