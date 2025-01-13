Will the West move fast enough to lift al-Assad-era sanctions on Syria?

Damascus launches a diplomatic outreach to push for an end to restrictions.

The United Nations says seven out of 10 Syrians require humanitarian assistance after 13 years of war.

And an estimated $500bn is needed to rebuild their country.

Syria’s new administration has engaged in diplomacy in the past two weeks to persuade Western powers to rapidly lift sanctions imposed during the rule of Bashar al-Assad.

But those governments want to see progress towards inclusive and democratic governance in Syria.

Concerns are growing that the euphoria following the fall of al-Assad may give way to frustration and violence if the process is delayed.

Will the West be prepared to lift sanctions – and fast?

And can Syria’s new rulers make the changes needed to win the confidence of world powers?

Presenter: Neave Barker

Guests:

Ammar Kahf – executive director of the Omran Center for Strategic Studies

Hind Kabawat – director of interfaith peacebuilding at the Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution at George Mason University

Fadi Dayoub – executive director of Local Development and Small Projects Support, a Syrian NGO