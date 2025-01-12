Can Germany’s AfD win more power in February’s general election?

The far-right party’s candidate for chancellor, Alice Weidel, tries to woo voters with her extreme views.

Since its founding in 2013, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has become a major political force in Germany.

The far-right party is polling second ahead of a general election next month.

The party’s candidate for chancellor, Alice Weidel, is calling for a tough policy on immigrants.

Her manifesto also includes Germany leaving the euro and reversing its decision to abandon nuclear power.

Could Weidel’s views strike a chord with voters and enable the AfD to become an important player in German politics?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Olaf Boehnke – Director and senior adviser, Alliance of Democracies Foundation

Jessica Berlin – Non-resident fellow, Center for European Policy Analysis

Ulrich Brueckner – Professor of European Studies, Stanford University in Berlin