What’s next for Yemen as Israel attacks again?

Air strikes across the country as Houthis target US naval ships in Red Sea.

Israeli warplanes struck Yemen on Friday – with a power station, ports and residential areas among the targets.

The same day, Houthi forces say they attacked a US aircraft carrier and naval vessels in the Red Sea.

What’s the risk of further escalation?

Presenter:

Imran Khan

Guests:

Mustapha Noman – Former deputy foreign minister of Yemen

Yousef Mawry – Political analyst based in Yemen

Farea Al Muslimi – Research fellow at the Middle East and North Africa programme of Chatham House