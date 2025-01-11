What’s next for Yemen as Israel attacks again?
Air strikes across the country as Houthis target US naval ships in Red Sea.
Israeli warplanes struck Yemen on Friday – with a power station, ports and residential areas among the targets.
The same day, Houthi forces say they attacked a US aircraft carrier and naval vessels in the Red Sea.
What’s the risk of further escalation?
Presenter:
Imran Khan
Guests:
Mustapha Noman – Former deputy foreign minister of Yemen
Yousef Mawry – Political analyst based in Yemen
Farea Al Muslimi – Research fellow at the Middle East and North Africa programme of Chatham House
Published On 11 Jan 2025