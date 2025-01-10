Can a new president change Lebanon’s fortunes?

Appointment of Joseph Aoun ends two years of political paralysis.

After a two-year political deadlock, Lebanon has a president.

The election of army chief Joseph Aoun by parliament has been welcomed from Washington to Tehran.

He takes the helm of a country ravaged by war and economic crises.

What are his immediate challenges?

Presenter:

Imran Khan

Guests:

Joseph Bahout – Director of the Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs at the American University of Beirut

Ronnie Chatah – Host of The Beirut Banyan podcast

Ali Rizk – Political and security affairs analyst