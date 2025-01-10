Can a new president change Lebanon’s fortunes?
Appointment of Joseph Aoun ends two years of political paralysis.
After a two-year political deadlock, Lebanon has a president.
The election of army chief Joseph Aoun by parliament has been welcomed from Washington to Tehran.
He takes the helm of a country ravaged by war and economic crises.
What are his immediate challenges?
Presenter:
Imran Khan
Guests:
Joseph Bahout – Director of the Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs at the American University of Beirut
Ronnie Chatah – Host of The Beirut Banyan podcast
Ali Rizk – Political and security affairs analyst
Published On 10 Jan 2025