Who will protect civilians in war-torn Sudan?

United Nations experts say serious human rights violations have been commited by both sides in the war.

Sudan is facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Fighting between the army and its rival, the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions from their homes across much of the country.

Reports of torture and rape have surged during the last 17 months, leaving many people feeling desperate and helpless.

The United Nations wants to deploy peacekeeping troops, but the government says they are not welcome.

The announcement follows an investigation that found both sides have committed abuses that may amount to war crimes.

So, who will hold the perpetrators accountable?

And what does this rejection of intervention from outside mean for the people of Sudan?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests

Alaaeldin Nugud – Sudanese activist

Abdelkhalig Shaib – Sudanese international attorney

Dallia Abdelmoniem – Sudanese political commentator and journalist