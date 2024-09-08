What could force Netanyahu to agree on a deal with Hamas?

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is under pressure to bring home the captives from Gaza.

Calls for a Gaza ceasefire are growing louder in Israel.

Three-quarters of a million people came out in major cities on Saturday, demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agree to a deal to bring home the remaining captives.

But he remains defiant – insisting the war will continue until Hamas is eliminated.

So, what will it take for Netanyahu to sign an agreement? And could pressure from Israel’s allies, including the United States, make a difference?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Dan Perry – Author of the book Israel and the Quest for Permanence and a former regional bureau chief for the Associated Press

Ilan Baruch – Chairperson of the Policy Working Group, which advocates for policies based on the two-state paradigm; also a former Israeli ambassador to South Africa

Yossi Mekelberg – Associate fellow at Chatham House think-tank, specialising in Israeli and Middle East politics