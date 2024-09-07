Can France’s new prime minister unify its divided political landscape?

Barnier’s appointment by President Macron has caused great controversy in France.

France is in political turmoil.

After months of deadlock, President Emmanuel Macron has appointed a new prime minister.

A member of the Republicans, Michel Barnier is 73 years old and was the European Commission’s chief negotiator in talks with Britain over its departure from the European Union.

But Macron’s appointment of a right-wing politician has infuriated those on the left.

They say their leftist alliance won most votes in the snap elections and they deserve a PM who reflects that result.

The country is facing pressure on several fronts as the government fails to keep within defict limits and reach agreement on its budget.

So will this latest controversy derail those efforts? And how will Macron and Barnier navigate this new political landscape?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests

Jacques Reland – Senior research fellow with the Global Policy Institute

Rainbow Murray – Professor of Politics at Queen Mary University of London and a specialist in French politics

Diane de Vignemont – Historian and political journalist