How will the US economy shape its presidential election?

With two months to go before the US presidential election, the candidates are outlining their vision for the world’s biggest economy.

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris says she plans to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy while the Republican hopeful Donald Trump says he’ll slash what he says is unnecessary federal spending.

The economy and inflation are top priorities for voters as many are struggling to make ends meet.

So how will the state of the economy play into the election in November?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests

Eric Ham – political analyst

Robert Scott – independent economist

Dimitris Valatsas – chief economist and founding partner at Aurora Macro Strategies