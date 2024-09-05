What does China’s $50bn package mean for Africa and the West?

President Xi Jinping pledges investment and loans at summit.

China promises African nations $50b in loans and funding at a summit of leaders in Beijing.

It underlines the country’s position as the continent’s number one investor.

What does this investment mean for Africa, China and its Western rivals?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Hannah Ryder – CEO of Development Reimagined, an independent development consultancy

Sanusha Naidu – senior research associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue

Einar Tangen – senior fellow at the Taihe Institute