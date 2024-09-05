Video Duration 27 minutes 25 seconds
What does China’s $50bn package mean for Africa and the West?
President Xi Jinping pledges investment and loans at summit.
China promises African nations $50b in loans and funding at a summit of leaders in Beijing.
It underlines the country’s position as the continent’s number one investor.
What does this investment mean for Africa, China and its Western rivals?
Presenter:
James Bays
Guests:
Hannah Ryder – CEO of Development Reimagined, an independent development consultancy
Sanusha Naidu – senior research associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue
Einar Tangen – senior fellow at the Taihe Institute
Published On 5 Sep 2024