Are Russia’s and NATO’s ‘red lines’ in Ukraine shifting?

Ukraine wants more Western weapons for attacks on Russian territory.

Moscow and NATO have so-called red lines that, if breached, could potentially trigger an outright war between them.

The conflict in Ukraine now involves many countries as Kyiv uses Western weapons in Russian territory.

So are these red lines shifting? And is there a greater risk of a wider war?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Dmitry Babich – deputy foreign editor of the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper in Moscow

Peter Zalmayev – executive director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative in Kyiv

Ben Aris – editor of bne IntelliNews in Berlin