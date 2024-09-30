How will Lebanon cope with a looming humanitarian crisis?

Israeli attacks have forced hundreds of thousands of Lebanese civilians from their homes.

Israel’s full-scale bombing campaign across Lebanon is into its second week and causing mass displacement.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati says about one million people have left their homes in the south, the east and parts of the capital, Beirut.

The country hosts one and a half million Syrians – refugees who fled the war there. Now many of them have made the difficult decision to return home.

Lebanese civilians, too, are risking the volatile situation in Syria rather than the waves of Israeli bombardment. At least 100,000 people have crossed the border in the past week.

Even before the conflict between the Israeli military and Hezbollah escalated, Lebanon was mired in both a financial and a political crisis.

And nearly half the population was classified as food insecure – meaning they didn’t have enough to eat.

So, how will Lebanon deal with so many displaced people?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Dr Ghassan Abu Sittah – Professor of conflict medicine at the American University of Beirut

Maureen Philippon – Lebanon country director of the Norwegian Refugee Council

Arwa Damon – Founder of the International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance