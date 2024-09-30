Can a war in the Middle East be averted?

The region braces for further attacks after Israel’s killing of Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.

Hezbollah is still reeling from the killing of its longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah.

As the group mourns his death and weighs its options, Israel has carried out more strikes, killing another of Hezbollah’s top leaders.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu argues that Nasrallah’s assassination will reshape the balance of power in the Middle East.

And he has warned Iran, Hezbollah’s main supporter, that Israel’s military can strike anywhere in the region that it needs.

Tehran has promised retaliation, saying Israel will regret its actions.

But beyond words, what does this mean for an already volatile region?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests

Mehran Kamrava, professor of government at Georgetown University of Qatar and head of Iranian studies at the Arab Center for Policy Studies and Research.

Robert Geist Pinfold, lecturer at Durham University and author of the recently published book, Understanding Territorial Withdrawal: Israeli Occupations and Exits.

Muhannad Ayyash, professor at Mount Royal University and policy analyst at Al-Shabaka: The Palestinian Policy Network.