Why is the UK government limiting some of its arms exports to Israel?

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has attacked a move by its key ally.

The United Kingdom’s government says it will stop some of its arms exports to Israel, fearing the use of certain weapons could break international law.

Israel’s prime minister called the move “shameful” and said it will help Hamas, the Palestinian group that governs Gaza.

But what are the implications of this decision?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Jeremy Corbyn – an independent member of the UK Parliament

Francesca Albanese – UN special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories

Sam Perlo-Freeman – Research coordinator at the Campaign Against Arms Trade, a UK-based organisation working to end the international arms trade