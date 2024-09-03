What’s behind the arrest in France of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov?

Russia and Elon Musk condemn the action against the Russian-born co-founder of the messaging app.

The CEO of Telegram, Pavel Durov, is being held by French police.

The detention of the Russian-born billionaire has been condemned by Moscow and Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform X.

Why is he being detained? And does the case have wider implications for social media regulation?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Ben Aris – founder and editor-in-chief of bne IntelliNews.

Chris Stokel-Walker – technology and digital culture journalist, host of the Techtonic podcast for the human rights organisation Article 19.