Hezbollah and Israel attacks: What’s the risk of a wider conflict?

Missiles and drones fired by both sides across the Lebanese-Israeli border.

Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel after it targeted the group in southern Lebanon.

Both sides say more will follow.

How significant are these cross-border attacks? And is there a risk of a wider regional conflict?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Hala Jaber – Journalist and author of books on Iraq and Lebanon, including Hezbollah: Born with a Vengeance

Nicholas Noe – Political adviser and editor of The Voice of Hezbollah: The Speeches of Hassan Nasrallah

Mohammad Marandi – Professor at the University of Tehran