What will bring an end to Sudan’s conflict?

Sudan’s army made some gains in the capital Khartoum this week.

Sudan’s army now controls three important bridges in and out of the capital.

But heavy fighting continues in central Khartoum.

The war has created one of the world’s biggest humanitarian crises.

Sudan’s army chief says the paramilitary forces it has been fighting must withdraw from the territory it controls before there is peace.

But is there a lack of will from both sides?

And could this renewed fighting be the spark that inflames the region?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Kholood Khair – Founding director at Confluence Advisory, a Sudanese think tank

Amgad Fareid Eltayeb – Executive director of the Sudanese think tank Fikra for Studies and Development

Dr Mukesh Kapila – Former United Nations resident and humanitarian coordinator for Sudan