Will Israel ever be held to account for its actions in Gaza?

Palestinian authorities demand answers after Israel sent a truck containing 88 decomposed bodies to Gaza.

Since October 7, Israeli forces have returned hundreds of bodies to Gaza, many decomposed and unidentifiable.

But on Wednesday, Palestinian authorities refused to accept a container with at least 88 corpses – until Israel provides full data with the victims’ names, time of death and the location they were taken from.

Under international humanitarian law, those killed during an armed conflict must be handled with care and dignity.

So why has Israel been allowed to do this in a degrading manner?

And what more are Israeli forces planning to do in Gaza – as they turn their attention to Lebanon?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Muhammad Shehada – Chief of programs and communications for Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor

Ahmed Alnaouq – Co-founder of We Are Not Numbers, a Palestinian nonprofit

Dr Mustafa Barghouti – Secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative