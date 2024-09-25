Can diplomacy succeed in bringing peace to the Middle East?

World leaders meet at the United Nations amid growing fears of an all-out regional war.

The United Nations General Assembly is under way in New York. After almost a year of Israel’s war on Gaza, world leaders continue to talk about bringing an end to the conflict.

But with the largest Israeli assault on Lebanon in decades under way – and the death toll from Israeli bombardment of Gaza growing daily – peace appears as remote as ever.

US President Joe Biden is among the voices calling for a ceasefire, but other leaders have accused Washington of double standards.

The United States has repeatedly blocked efforts at the United Nations Security Council to rein in Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran’s leaders say Israel must be held accountable for its actions.

With the growing risk of a wider regional conflict, is the UN able to fulfill its mission and avoid an all-out war?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Bassam Haddad – Founding director of the Middle East and Islamic Studies Program at George Mason University

Habib Battah – Founder and editor-in-chief of Beirut Report, a website that features investigative journalism in Lebanon

Brian Finucane – Senior adviser to the US programme at the International Crisis Group