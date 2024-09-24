Are Israel and Hezbollah on the verge of all-out war?

Israel’s military assault on Lebanon is the most intense in decades.

After nearly a year of exchanging fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Israeli military has expanded its offensive.

In an intense campaign of air attacks, it targeted 1,600 sites on Monday alone.

Israel said it was hitting Hezbollah military positions, but homes and buildings across southern and eastern Lebanon were damaged, and hundreds of civilians – including children – have been killed.

The armed group has also sent hundreds of rockets into northern Israel. Most were intercepted.

Global condemnation has been quick and severe, with growing concerns about a wider regional conflict.

So, can international pressure make a difference?

Or is the Middle East on the verge of all-out war?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Ayman Mhanna – Executive director of the Samir Kassir Foundation, an organisation that advocates for media freedom and democracy in Lebanon

Karim Makdisi – Associate professor at the American University of Beirut and co-host of the podcast Makdisi Street, which focuses on Middle East news and politics

Elijah Magnier – Military and political analyst who has covered conflict in the region for more than three decades