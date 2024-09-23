Why is Israel intensifying its crackdown on media coverage?

Israel is expanding curbs on media freedom, with the Al Jazeera Media Network a main target.

Israel is intensifying its crackdown on media coverage of its war on Gaza and other assaults.

The Al Jazeera Media Network has again been targeted, this time in the occupied West Bank, with its offices closed down by armed and masked soldiers and its operations suspended for 45 days.

A controversial media law, passed in April, means action can be taken against foreign journalists for allegedly harming Israel’s security.

And it is not just the foreign media that is complaining.

Even Israeli media is under scrutiny and its coverage of the war has to go through military censors.

So, how far will Israel go in restricting media freedom?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Fatima AbdulKarim – Veteran Palestinian journalist reporting for the Christian Science Monitor

Oren Ziv – Reporter for independent Israeli news site Local Call and +972 Magazine

Fiona O’Brien – UK director of the Reporters Without Borders international campaign to protect freedom of information and independent journalism