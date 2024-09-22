Does the Israeli military have a clear battle plan?

Almost a year into its war on Gaza, Israel is fighting on multiple fronts in the region.

Israel targets Al Jazeera Media Network yet again, this time in the occupied West Bank.

During a predawn raid on Sunday, the military issued an order to close the channel’s bureau in Ramallah for 45 days.

The Israeli government has already banned Al Jazeera from reporting within Israel.

And with no let-up in its bombardment of Gaza, the military is also expanding operations in the occupied West Bank and across the border into Lebanon.

There are also reports Israel is planning to issue mass evacuation orders in northern Gaza, similar to what it did in the first week of the war back in October.

What’s the real objective behind this plan? Does Israel intend to reoccupy Gaza?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Daniel Levy – President of the US/Middle East Project and a former Israeli negotiator

Meron Rapoport – Award-winning Israeli investigative journalist

Ilan Pappe – Israeli historian and author of The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine