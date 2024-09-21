Israeli explosion rocks Beirut, crossing another red line for Hezbollah

How much of a blow is all this for Hezbollah? And is the region already at war?

An Israeli explosion has rocked southern Beirut, crossing another so-called red line for Hezbollah.

The killing of senior commanders and civilians is another major breach of security for the group, with Lebanon already on edge for years. Its foreign minister told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that nobody is safe.

With Israel diverting its focus and forces to the north, is it preparing a ground invasion for what it calls the “second phase of the war” on Gaza?

How much of a blow is all this for Hezbollah? And is the region already at war?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Nicholas Noe – editor-in-chief of the Beirut-based Mideastwire.com

Sami Nader – director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs

Samuel Ramani – associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute’s Middle East programme