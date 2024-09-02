Will protests in Israel have any impact on the war on Gaza?

Demonstrators demand a ceasefire deal as more captives are killed in Gaza.

Huge demonstrations took place in Israel against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – after the bodies of six Israeli captives were found in southern Gaza.

The deaths have intensified public anger and political pressure on the Israeli leader.

So, what will this mean for the war on Gaza?

Presenter:

Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Ori Goldberg – Political commentator and former academic specialising in Middle East studies

Akiva Eldar – Political analyst and veteran journalist

Yossi Beilin – Former Israeli cabinet minister who initiated the Oslo peace process in 1992