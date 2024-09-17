Can Israel destroy Hamas?

Hamas says it is able to keep fighting the Israeli army in Gaza, despite its losses.

Israel’s war on Gaza has raged for nearly a year, with more than 41,000 people killed in the Palestinian territory.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says Hamas is effectively dismantled as a fighting force.

However, the group has refuted this, saying it has ample resources and new recruits.

After almost a year of war, is Hamas still capable of fighting the Israeli army?

And what does this mean for the dynamics on the ground in Gaza?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Azzam Tamimi – Political activist and author of the book Hamas: Unwritten Chapters

Mouin Rabbani – Non-resident fellow at the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies

Paola Caridi – Veteran Middle East journalist and author of Hamas: From Resistance to Regime