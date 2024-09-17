Can Israel destroy Hamas?
Hamas says it is able to keep fighting the Israeli army in Gaza, despite its losses.
Israel’s war on Gaza has raged for nearly a year, with more than 41,000 people killed in the Palestinian territory.
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says Hamas is effectively dismantled as a fighting force.
However, the group has refuted this, saying it has ample resources and new recruits.
After almost a year of war, is Hamas still capable of fighting the Israeli army?
And what does this mean for the dynamics on the ground in Gaza?
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
Azzam Tamimi – Political activist and author of the book Hamas: Unwritten Chapters
Mouin Rabbani – Non-resident fellow at the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies
Paola Caridi – Veteran Middle East journalist and author of Hamas: From Resistance to Regime