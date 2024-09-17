Video Duration 27 minutes 15 seconds
Inside Story

Can Israel destroy Hamas?

Hamas says it is able to keep fighting the Israeli army in Gaza, despite its losses.

Israel’s war on Gaza has raged for nearly a year, with more than 41,000 people killed in the Palestinian territory.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says Hamas is effectively dismantled as a fighting force.

However, the group has refuted this, saying it has ample resources and new recruits.

After almost a year of war, is Hamas still capable of fighting the Israeli army?

And what does this mean for the dynamics on the ground in Gaza?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Azzam Tamimi – Political activist and author of the book Hamas: Unwritten Chapters

Mouin Rabbani – Non-resident fellow at the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies

Paola Caridi – Veteran Middle East journalist and author of Hamas: From Resistance to Regime

