How should Europe deal with its migration crisis?

The British and French governments are under renewed pressure after more people die trying to cross the English Channel.

The English Channel has once again become the site of tragedy, with more people dying while trying to reach the shores of the United Kingdom.

The latest incident highlights an escalating migrant crisis that is posing a challenge to both French and British authorities.

As the number of crossings surges, critics highlight the lack of cooperation between countries to address the issue.

What will it take to manage the influx of undocumented migrants?

Is targeting the criminal gangs who organise the risky journeys effective enough?

Or are governments overlooking deeper, systemic issues?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Nando Sigona – Professor of international migration and forced displacement at the University of Birmingham

Ravishaan Rahel Muthiah – Communications director at the charity Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants

Yasha Maccanico – Co-president of Migreurop, a Euro-African network that focuses on the consequences of migration policies