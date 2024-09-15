Why does the Israeli army get away with killing foreign activists?

Investigations into Israeli soldiers’ attacks on civilians rarely lead to prosecutions.

The killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a 26-year-old American-Turkish activist in the occupied West Bank, has once again brought a troubling issue into the spotlight: Israeli forces targeting civilians.

Despite international condemnation and calls for justice, questions linger about whether anyone will be held accountable.

The Israeli military says it is investigating, but critics say these internal probes rarely lead to prosecutions.

What will it take to break this cycle? And who will hold Israel to account?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Miko Peled – founder and president of Palestine House of Freedom, an aid and rights organisation

Daniel Santiago – American peace activist who was demonstrating in Beita last month when he was shot by the Israeli military

Amir Oren – columnist at Haaretz newspaper who focuses on military and government affairs