How crucial are long-range missiles in the Ukraine war?

No green light for Ukraine to use long-range, Western-made missiles in Russian territory.

The war in Ukraine is at a critical juncture.

Western allies are considering a shift in their support and may allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles against targets deep inside Russian territory.

Ukraine has been pleading for the go-ahead for months, but there’s no indication when or if US President Joe Biden will grant the request.

The Kremlin has warned such approval would mean NATO members were directly involved in the conflict.

Will Western nations cross President Vladimir Putin’s red line? And if they do, how will Russia respond?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Pavel Felgenhauer – independent Russian defence analyst

Marina Miron – postdoctoral researcher at the War Studies Department, King’s College London

Lawrence Korb – former US assistant secretary of defence