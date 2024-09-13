Video Duration 28 minutes 05 seconds
Has this been a defining week in the US presidential election campaign?
Donald Trump says “no” to another debate with Kamala Harris before November’s presidential election in the United States.
He claims he won Tuesday night’s televised head-to-head, but the Harris campaign received a deluge of donations the next day.
So what’s next for both campaigns?
Presenter:
James Bays
Guests:
John Malcolm – vice president of the Institute for Constitutional Government at the Heritage Foundation
Andrew Rudalevige – Thomas Brackett Reed professor of government at Bowdoin College
Joi Chaney – political strategist and domestic legal policy expert
13 Sep 2024