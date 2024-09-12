What is the purpose of Israel’s repeated attacks on UNRWA?

Six staff at UN agency for Palestinian refugees killed in an air strike on a school in Gaza.

An Israeli air strike on a school in Gaza kills six people working for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

That is the most the organisation has lost in a single incident in the war.

Attacking schools and places of shelter is a war crime. But UNRWA has been repeatedly attacked by Israel during its war.

Why is the agency so important to Palestinians – and why does Israel want to destroy it?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Riham Jafari – communication and advocacy coordinator at ActionAid Palestine

Chris Gunness – former UNRWA spokesman

Tamara Alrifai – UNRWA spokesperson