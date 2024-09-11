Who won the Harris-Trump US presidential election debate?

Both sides claim victory as they seek to sway swing voters in the run-up to November’s election.

The first televised debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former United States President Donald Trump was closely watched in the US.

Harris’s team says she won, but Trump’s side say their man came out on top.

So how did they do, and what impact will it have on undecided voters and on November’s election?

Presenter:

Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Eric Ham – US political analyst

Jennifer Victor – Associate professor of political science at George Mason University’s Schar School

Amy Koch – Republican strategist